Romanian candidate to EC job Dan Nica faces European resistance
Oct 9, 2019
Romanian candidate to EC job Dan Nica faces European resistance.
A series of reports in Romanian media point to a rejection by the president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, of Romanian candidate for a seat in the Commission, Dan Nica. As the government in Bucharest, who supported Nica, prepares to face a censure motion on Thursday, one Romanian MEP said late on Tuesday that any final talk on the issue would take place after the censure motion.
