VGP Gets EUR34M Loan from Raiffeisen to Fund Industrial Project in Timis County



VGP Park Timisoara, owned by Belgian industrial property developer VGP, has contracted a EUR34 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Raiffeisen Bank SA to refinance an industrial project consisting of four logistical buildings in Timis county, western (...) VGP Gets EUR34M Loan from Raiffeisen to Fund Industrial Project in Timis County.VGP Park Timisoara, owned by Belgian industrial property developer VGP, has contracted a EUR34 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Raiffeisen Bank SA to refinance an industrial project consisting of four logistical buildings in Timis county, western (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]