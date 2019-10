NEPI Rockcastle To Open Promenada Sibiu Shopping Mall In EUR100M Investment



NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor, developer and operator of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe, will be opening a new shopping mall, in central city of Sibiu, on November 14, following an investment of EUR100 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]