Romania Car Production Up 2.26% YoY To 354,812 Units In Jan-Sept 2019



Romania's car production, at Dacia and Ford plants in Mioveni and Craiova, respectively, has reached 354,812 units in January-September 2019, 2.26% more than in the same period in 2018, when 346,971 vehicles were produced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]