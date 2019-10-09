ECSC 2019/ Arama (CERT-RO):Organizing European Cybersecurity competition in Bucharest proves preoccupation with education in domain



The hosting, by Romania, of the 5th edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC) demonstrates the fact that everyone is preoccupied with education in the realm of computer security, said, on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, Catalin Arama, general director of the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT-RO). "It's a cybersecurity competition, in which the competitors will have to solve problems regarding this domain. (...) This competition proves that everyone is preoccupied with education in the realm of computer security. Since we are talking about this education in the realm of cybersecurity, here we are taking steps in that direction. This year we have the honor of hosting the fifth edition of the competition in our country. There are over 200 youths here representing 20 countries and, of course, we expect a good result from Romania's team," Arama mentioned. In his turn, Toma Campeanu, executive director of the National Association for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI), mentioned that Romania's team is the best prepared, and the expectation is that they will win the Bucharest competition. The European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC) is an initiative of the European Union Agency for Network Internet Security (ENISA) and has already reached its fifth edition after debuting in 2015 in accordance with the Action Plan for the Implementation of the Cyber Security Strategy of the European Union (EU). The event in Bucharest is organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), CERT-RO and ANSSI, in partnership with Orange, Bit Sentinel, certSIGN, Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, eMag, Clico and Cybertas, with the Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES and Digi24 acting as media partners. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

