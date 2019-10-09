HealthMin Pintea: We will continue the "undercover patients" method in hospitals



Health Minister Sorina Pintea stated on Tuesday in Timisoara that the "undercover patients" method would be further used in hospitals, in order to discover any kind of irregularities, not just the possible cases of bribe taking/giving. "We continue. So far, we have 14 ’undercover’ patients. I don’t know yet what is included in the reports that they have drawn up, but we check several aspects, including cleanliness, an aspect that I also did when paying unexpected visits, which, unfortunately, I haven’t have time for lately, but I will continue them," Minister Sorina Pintea told a news conference. The Heath Minister also mentioned that she wants to check, this way, the personnel’s behavior, but also the manner in which the patients and carers entering the hospital interact with the medical staff, because both sides should be assessed and analysed. "Nobody had been fired, because, if serious cases had taken place, probably, I would have been informed immediately. But we will continue this matter, because, from my point of view, if the duties stipulated in the job description are fulfilled, no one will have problems. The medical act implies the existence of two entities, the medical staff, the patient and the third, the carer. If there isn’t mutual respect, we cannot expect anything, because this is where we start of," Minister Pintea also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) HealthMin Pintea: We will continue the "undercover patients" method in hospitals.Health Minister Sorina Pintea stated on Tuesday in Timisoara that the "undercover patients" method would be further used in hospitals, in order to discover any kind of irregularities, not just the possible cases of bribe taking/giving. "We continue. So far, we have 14 ’undercover’ patients. I don’t know yet what is included in the reports that they have drawn up, but we check several aspects, including cleanliness, an aspect that I also did when paying unexpected visits, which, unfortunately, I haven’t have time for lately, but I will continue them," Minister Sorina Pintea told a news conference. The Heath Minister also mentioned that she wants to check, this way, the personnel’s behavior, but also the manner in which the patients and carers entering the hospital interact with the medical staff, because both sides should be assessed and analysed. "Nobody had been fired, because, if serious cases had taken place, probably, I would have been informed immediately. But we will continue this matter, because, from my point of view, if the duties stipulated in the job description are fulfilled, no one will have problems. The medical act implies the existence of two entities, the medical staff, the patient and the third, the carer. If there isn’t mutual respect, we cannot expect anything, because this is where we start of," Minister Pintea also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carol Davila Medicine University to award honorary doctorates to world-renown professors Six honorary doctoral degrees will be awarded to personalities from Austria, the United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey, Canada and the United States during the 7th edition on Thursday and Friday of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) scientific congress held at Parliament Palace (...)



Brasov Invests RON64.5M In Business Center, Technology Transfer And Business Incubator Brasov City Hall has completed an investment of approximately RON64.5 million (EUR13.6 million) in a business center, technology transfer and business incubator, located in Bartolomeu Nord district, in the vicinity of the Research-Development Institute of Transilvania University of Brasov and (...)



Team Romania topping provisional ranking of European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 Team Romania has jumped to the first place in the latest provisional ranking of the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, with 7,432 points, just 234 points ahead of runner-up Italy, and at 550 points ahead of the third position taken by Austria. According to the National Cyber (...)



Iohannis calls passage of censure motion great success, vows to continue battle against PSD President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the censure motion against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government is a great success, warning that "the battle with PSD has not ended." "Done! Today Romania has won! Today, the vote of the Romanians cast on May 26 at the (...)



President Iohannis inviting parliamentary parties to first round of talks tomorrow at 11:00hrs President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will ask parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations on Friday, adding that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday. "I will ask the (...)



Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also (...)



Dismissed PM Dancila urges President Iohannis to nominate replacement as soon as possible Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila urged President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday to nominate a new prime minister as soon as possible to take over the government. "The motion has passed, all the parties have come together to pass this motion, there have also been colleagues who have (...)

