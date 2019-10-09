President Iohannis tours kindergarten and secondary school in Galbinasi, Calarasi county



President Klaus Iohannis paid a visit on Wednesday to the kindergarten and Secondary School No.1 in Gablinasi, Calarasi county. Roma Education Fund Romania experts work with the Secondary School in Galbinasi. In 2018, the project called "Competence, innovation and professionalism in education" was started, which was co-funded from the European Social Fund under the 2014-2020 Human Capital Operational Programme. The kindergarten in Galbinasi is one of the 11 buildings renovated or constructed by the Roma Education Fund Romania through the "Ready Set Go!" programme, funded through the Norwegian Financial Mechanism. After this visit, the head of state had a meeting with representatives of the Calarasi National Liberal Party (PNL) branch, local elected of the party and branch leaders. He is also to meet the "Danube Robotics" team, which is made up of pupils of the "Barbu Stirbei" National College, Olympiad and prize winners in robotics competitions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)