PM Dancila dismisses allegations that Romania’s second nominee for EU Commissioner has been rejected



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that Romania's new nominee for European Commissioner, Dan Nica, was not rejected by the EU executive body. "He wasn't rejected. I very much respect the media and I know that it plays a very important role in the Romanian state, but when false information is circulated in the public space this no longer provides a high reliability. Before releasing certain information there must be the certainty that that information is real. (...) We've seen that some of the opposition MEPs would say anything to ruin Romania's image. I saw what Siegfried Muresan says, I also saw what others say," the Premier declared while attending an event at the Romexpo exhibition compound in Bucharest. In reply to the remark of the journalists that the EC spokesperson announced that Dan Nica had been rejected, Dancila said: "Have you seen this? Would you please send me the press release. I respect the decisions of the European Commission. The spokesperson did not say that." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]