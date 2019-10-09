Romania’s champion extrication team to compete in 2020 World Rescue Challenge



The team of the Horea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) of Mures County, the winners of this year's National Extrication and Trauma competition organised in Craiova, will participate next year in the World Rescue Challenge in Miami, the U.S. "This is Romania's extrication champion team that will represent us next year at the World Rescue Challenge in Miami. We came in first in the 10-minute medical rapid event of the 2017 World Rescue Challenge, while this year we finished 9th in the 20-minute medical standard event of the competition hosted by France, where my technical colleagues finished 2nd. I, as a commander, finished on the 6th position, while our paramedics had an excellent performance (...) Unfortunately, there is hardly any comparison between the national competition and the world challenge. The foreign teams have a different level of training; it is only this year that we started training outdoors. But the problem is that we get trained in cars that we find with the help of REMAT, but in the challenge there are new cars. There, we meet new technique, new tools that we do not have yet, it is a great advantage for us when we come back, because we try to acquire such tools," ISU Mures team coordinator Claudiu Mihesan told a news conference on Wednesday. According to him, in order to get good results in competitions of this kind, there is a need for close collaboration among all team members. "There has to be a very close connection between the team commander, the workers and the paramedics, because some do the work, others observe and the others are inside, with the victim," said Mihesan. ISU Mures First Deputy Chief Inspector Cristian Buhaianu, said that this type of competition has visible results on real-life scenarios and that there have been quite many interventions in which the experience of the team members was visible and the team managed to save, under very difficult conditions, human lives after road accidents. The final ranking of the Extrication event at the National Extrication and Trauma competition, which was held a few days ago in Craiova, was topped by ISU Mures followed by ISU Dambovita and ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, while the Trauma event ranking was topped by ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, followed by ISU Valcea and ISU Mures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

