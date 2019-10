Leonardo Badea Resigns as President of Financial Watchdog for Central Bank Job



Leonardo Badea has resigned from his position of president of the financial supervision authority ASF, effective October 11, 2019, to take on a new position as deputy governor at the central bank. Leonardo Badea Resigns as President of Financial Watchdog for Central Bank Job.Leonardo Badea has resigned from his position of president of the financial supervision authority ASF, effective October 11, 2019, to take on a new position as deputy governor at the central bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]