OMV Petrom's Hydrocarbon Output Drops 6.25% in 3Q/2019



OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, said Wednesday in a report its total hydrocarbon production stood at 150,000 boe/day in the third quarter compared with 160,000 boe/day in the same period of 2018. OMV Petrom's Hydrocarbon Output Drops 6.25% in 3Q/2019.OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, said Wednesday in a report its total hydrocarbon production stood at 150,000 boe/day in the third quarter compared with 160,000 boe/day in the same period of 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]