President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special Section matter, but we’ve got this



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized PSD (Social Democratic Party) for the modifications brought to the justice laws and brought to mind that the matter of the Special section for magistrates is still to be solved, and it will be solved. "PSD promised you the moon and the starts, but when they came to power they did what they knew best, they placed incompetent people (many times) in high public positions, people who were, in exchange, loyal to the PSD leadership, they started to dismantle and subordinate the large public systems in Romania, and what did they achieve? They managed to take some backsteps, when there were so many chances for Romania to develop. We could have, if PSD didn’t block us so many times, reached the level of the big European states. For Europe respects us, wants us. (...) PSD started to drive on the wrong way from the very first day it got at rule and stayed there. I did everything that a president of Romania could have done. I don’t like to brag, I am not a man of big words, but since we already watched those videos and we managed to dismiss the two elephants, who failed to bring any amnesty or pardon, and failed to ruin the Criminal Codes as they imagined to ruin them, I want to tell you that you shouldn’t think we managed to do that because their mind got better, but because I fought them. And the justice laws, you remember how many times I sent those back to Parliament and the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania), they didn’t come out perfect, but they are still better than intended. We still have, however, that matter with the Specials section for magistrates to solve, and we will solve it," Iohannis said at the regional meeting of the PNL organisations in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. He also said "PSD people even tried to take revenge on the Romanians physically, and not metaphorically," bringing thus to mind the August 10 2018 protests, when he said the gendarmes were equipped as for "an urban war." "The PSD people said they were not the ones who did it, for they were not in the Capital City at the time. They tried to put Romanians to silence. They failed. Romanians paid them back! They no longer stayed at home on May 26, they got out and voted and the National Liberal Party won! Now, my dears, let’s mobilize our forces once more for the presidential eelctions roo, and for the local and parliamentary ones," underscored Iohannis,. AGFERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) President Iohannis: We still need to solve the Special Section matter, but we’ve got this.President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday criticized PSD (Social Democratic Party) for the modifications brought to the justice laws and brought to mind that the matter of the Special section for magistrates is still to be solved, and it will be solved. "PSD promised you the moon and the starts, but when they came to power they did what they knew best, they placed incompetent people (many times) in high public positions, people who were, in exchange, loyal to the PSD leadership, they started to dismantle and subordinate the large public systems in Romania, and what did they achieve? They managed to take some backsteps, when there were so many chances for Romania to develop. We could have, if PSD didn’t block us so many times, reached the level of the big European states. For Europe respects us, wants us. (...) PSD started to drive on the wrong way from the very first day it got at rule and stayed there. I did everything that a president of Romania could have done. I don’t like to brag, I am not a man of big words, but since we already watched those videos and we managed to dismiss the two elephants, who failed to bring any amnesty or pardon, and failed to ruin the Criminal Codes as they imagined to ruin them, I want to tell you that you shouldn’t think we managed to do that because their mind got better, but because I fought them. And the justice laws, you remember how many times I sent those back to Parliament and the CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania), they didn’t come out perfect, but they are still better than intended. We still have, however, that matter with the Specials section for magistrates to solve, and we will solve it," Iohannis said at the regional meeting of the PNL organisations in the Bucharest-Ilfov area. He also said "PSD people even tried to take revenge on the Romanians physically, and not metaphorically," bringing thus to mind the August 10 2018 protests, when he said the gendarmes were equipped as for "an urban war." "The PSD people said they were not the ones who did it, for they were not in the Capital City at the time. They tried to put Romanians to silence. They failed. Romanians paid them back! They no longer stayed at home on May 26, they got out and voted and the National Liberal Party won! Now, my dears, let’s mobilize our forces once more for the presidential eelctions roo, and for the local and parliamentary ones," underscored Iohannis,. AGFERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carol Davila Medicine University to award honorary doctorates to world-renown professors Six honorary doctoral degrees will be awarded to personalities from Austria, the United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey, Canada and the United States during the 7th edition on Thursday and Friday of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) scientific congress held at Parliament Palace (...)



Brasov Invests RON64.5M In Business Center, Technology Transfer And Business Incubator Brasov City Hall has completed an investment of approximately RON64.5 million (EUR13.6 million) in a business center, technology transfer and business incubator, located in Bartolomeu Nord district, in the vicinity of the Research-Development Institute of Transilvania University of Brasov and (...)



Team Romania topping provisional ranking of European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 Team Romania has jumped to the first place in the latest provisional ranking of the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, with 7,432 points, just 234 points ahead of runner-up Italy, and at 550 points ahead of the third position taken by Austria. According to the National Cyber (...)



Iohannis calls passage of censure motion great success, vows to continue battle against PSD President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the censure motion against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government is a great success, warning that "the battle with PSD has not ended." "Done! Today Romania has won! Today, the vote of the Romanians cast on May 26 at the (...)



President Iohannis inviting parliamentary parties to first round of talks tomorrow at 11:00hrs President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will ask parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations on Friday, adding that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday. "I will ask the (...)



Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also (...)



Dismissed PM Dancila urges President Iohannis to nominate replacement as soon as possible Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila urged President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday to nominate a new prime minister as soon as possible to take over the government. "The motion has passed, all the parties have come together to pass this motion, there have also been colleagues who have (...)

