President Iohannis says transitional gov’t to be built around PNL, hoping for censure motion to pass



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he very much wants the censure motion to be adopted by Parliament, indicating that if the motion is successful, a government will be built around the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) which will ensure "serious, orderly transition until the general election." "I want to be very clear to quiet down the naysayers left and right: I very much want that tomorrow’s motion in Parliament be successful; this failed, confused government must go home, and you are the ones around which a government will be built that will ensure serious, orderly transition until the general election," Iohannis said at a regional meeting of PNL Bucharest-Ilfov chapters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis says transitional gov’t to be built around PNL, hoping for censure motion to pass.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he very much wants the censure motion to be adopted by Parliament, indicating that if the motion is successful, a government will be built around the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) which will ensure "serious, orderly transition until the general election." "I want to be very clear to quiet down the naysayers left and right: I very much want that tomorrow’s motion in Parliament be successful; this failed, confused government must go home, and you are the ones around which a government will be built that will ensure serious, orderly transition until the general election," Iohannis said at a regional meeting of PNL Bucharest-Ilfov chapters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]