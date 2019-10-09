Romania makes it to European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 podium after day one



Team Romania finished the first day of the ongoing European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition in Bucharest on the podium, as it ended the day on the second place, with a total of 4,200 points, according to the real-time results posted on the official website of the competition. Italy ranked first with 4,340 points, while France ranked third with 3,440 points. With 4,200 points, Romania is currently 140 points behind the Italian team, and 760 points ahead of team France. Topping the ranking on the first day of the competition, for quite some time, was team Germany, which, however, dropped to the 5th place, behind Austria, with a total of 3,340 points. Scoring over 3,000 points were also the teams from the UK (6th place) and Poland (7th place), followed by Spain, Greece, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Portugal - while scoring over 2,000 points were the Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Cyprus and Switzerland (over 1,000 points). Bringing up the rear were Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, with 968 and 760 points, respectively. The competition, this year in its 5th edition, will resume on Thursday, at 10:00hrs, EEST, and will run until 18:00hrs, EEST. The winners of the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 will be announced on Friday, October 11, at a ceremony to be hosted by the National Military Club Palace. Competitors from 20 countries participate in the 2019 edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC) competition, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, October 9-11. Romania has lined up a team of 10 young people. On the list of the competing countries are Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom. At the same time, two countries are present as observers of the competition, namely Finland and Malta. The national team of Romania is made up of Robert Vulpe (captain), Robert Dobre, Dragos Albastroiu, Ioan Dragomir, Mihai Dancaescu, Cristian Done, Matei Badanoiu, Alexandru Top, Tudor Moga and Mihai Cioata. The European Cyber Security Challange (ECSC) is an initiative of the European Union Agency for Network Internet Security (ENISA), this year in its sixth edition. The competition started in 2015, according to the Plan for the Implementation of the European Union Action Cyber Security Strategy. Romania was twice European cyber security vice-champion, in 2016 and 2017. In the first edition of the competition, organised in 2015 in Switzerland, the Romanian team ended fifth. The event in Bucharest is organised by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), CERT-RO and ANSSI, in partnership with Orange, Bit Sentinel, certSIGN, Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, eMag, Clico and Cybertas. The AGERPRES National News Agency and Digi24 private broadcaster are media partners. According to ENISA, next year’s European cyber security competition will be held in Vienna. ECSC will travel to Prague, in 2021; Norway in 2022, and Italy in 2023. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania makes it to European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 podium after day one.Team Romania finished the first day of the ongoing European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition in Bucharest on the podium, as it ended the day on the second place, with a total of 4,200 points, according to the real-time results posted on the official website of the competition. Italy ranked first with 4,340 points, while France ranked third with 3,440 points. With 4,200 points, Romania is currently 140 points behind the Italian team, and 760 points ahead of team France. Topping the ranking on the first day of the competition, for quite some time, was team Germany, which, however, dropped to the 5th place, behind Austria, with a total of 3,340 points. Scoring over 3,000 points were also the teams from the UK (6th place) and Poland (7th place), followed by Spain, Greece, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Portugal - while scoring over 2,000 points were the Netherlands, Norway, Ireland, Cyprus and Switzerland (over 1,000 points). Bringing up the rear were Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, with 968 and 760 points, respectively. The competition, this year in its 5th edition, will resume on Thursday, at 10:00hrs, EEST, and will run until 18:00hrs, EEST. The winners of the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 will be announced on Friday, October 11, at a ceremony to be hosted by the National Military Club Palace. Competitors from 20 countries participate in the 2019 edition of the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC) competition, at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, October 9-11. Romania has lined up a team of 10 young people. On the list of the competing countries are Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom. At the same time, two countries are present as observers of the competition, namely Finland and Malta. The national team of Romania is made up of Robert Vulpe (captain), Robert Dobre, Dragos Albastroiu, Ioan Dragomir, Mihai Dancaescu, Cristian Done, Matei Badanoiu, Alexandru Top, Tudor Moga and Mihai Cioata. The European Cyber Security Challange (ECSC) is an initiative of the European Union Agency for Network Internet Security (ENISA), this year in its sixth edition. The competition started in 2015, according to the Plan for the Implementation of the European Union Action Cyber Security Strategy. Romania was twice European cyber security vice-champion, in 2016 and 2017. In the first edition of the competition, organised in 2015 in Switzerland, the Romanian team ended fifth. The event in Bucharest is organised by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), CERT-RO and ANSSI, in partnership with Orange, Bit Sentinel, certSIGN, Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, eMag, Clico and Cybertas. The AGERPRES National News Agency and Digi24 private broadcaster are media partners. According to ENISA, next year’s European cyber security competition will be held in Vienna. ECSC will travel to Prague, in 2021; Norway in 2022, and Italy in 2023. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carol Davila Medicine University to award honorary doctorates to world-renown professors Six honorary doctoral degrees will be awarded to personalities from Austria, the United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey, Canada and the United States during the 7th edition on Thursday and Friday of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) scientific congress held at Parliament Palace (...)



Brasov Invests RON64.5M In Business Center, Technology Transfer And Business Incubator Brasov City Hall has completed an investment of approximately RON64.5 million (EUR13.6 million) in a business center, technology transfer and business incubator, located in Bartolomeu Nord district, in the vicinity of the Research-Development Institute of Transilvania University of Brasov and (...)



Team Romania topping provisional ranking of European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 Team Romania has jumped to the first place in the latest provisional ranking of the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, with 7,432 points, just 234 points ahead of runner-up Italy, and at 550 points ahead of the third position taken by Austria. According to the National Cyber (...)



Iohannis calls passage of censure motion great success, vows to continue battle against PSD President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the censure motion against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government is a great success, warning that "the battle with PSD has not ended." "Done! Today Romania has won! Today, the vote of the Romanians cast on May 26 at the (...)



President Iohannis inviting parliamentary parties to first round of talks tomorrow at 11:00hrs President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will ask parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations on Friday, adding that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday. "I will ask the (...)



Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also (...)



Dismissed PM Dancila urges President Iohannis to nominate replacement as soon as possible Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila urged President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday to nominate a new prime minister as soon as possible to take over the government. "The motion has passed, all the parties have come together to pass this motion, there have also been colleagues who have (...)

