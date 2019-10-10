PNL’s Turcan to Dancila: You are a private person who abusively holds a high dignity



Floor leader of the Liberal deputies Raluca Turcan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is "a private person who abusively holds a high dignity" and the censure motion amounts to a warrant to bring the government before Parliament. "I think this is the last time when I am addressing an illegitimate prime minister who has trampled upon the expectations of an entire country of advancing further towards Europe and not to return to the lawlessness of the transition years. I think this is the last time an illegitimate prime minister threatens their party colleagues with the opening of criminal files, in the style coined by Liviu Dragnea. Today, the threatened ones have the chance to escape the captivity created by the one who was in her turn held captive by a criminal convict," Turcan said at the debate on the censure motion. She argued that "under the cloak of this government's incompetence, lawlessness makes the law." Turcan accused Dancila of lying, misinformation, maintaining the economic mechanism of confidence betrayal since the previous elections, using public money for personal and political interest. "Let this be clear for the PSD propaganda! No PNL government will cut anything from Romania's hardworking and honest people," assured the senior Liberal, adding that the current Executive has no authority anymore. AGERPRES RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)



PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)



Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)



Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)



EDP Renovaveis Builds Second Battery-Based Energy Storage Facility In Romania Energias de Portugal Renovaveis (EDPR), the third largest renewable energy investor in Romania and the leading wind power investor in Romania, is building in Romania the second battery-based energy storage facility, which will have a capacity of 1MW, the same as the first storage installation, (...)

