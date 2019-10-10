 
Romaniapress.com

October 10, 2019

USR’s Barna: I am optimistic, censure motion will pass
Oct 10, 2019

USR’s Barna: I am optimistic, censure motion will pass.
Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna announced on Thursday that all the party’s parliamentarians are present at the joint sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with one exception, voicing his optimism about the passing of the censure motion. "My colleagues will all be present at the motion. We have only one colleague who has a major medical problem and cannot attend. Otherwise, we are all here, we will vote openly, transparently. At USR there is no risk. We are on bloc on a single message: Romania must get well. The first step is to pass the motion against the Dancila Government, after which we can enter early elections, so that in 3-4 months we will get out of the political crisis. I am very optimistic, I trust that the motion will pass," Barna said. He added that, through this censure motion, Parliament has a "chance" to take down the Dancila Government. "We see the threats, the blackmail. We have all heard the records and statements of Mrs. Dancila. At the moment, Romania is actually run by an organized criminal group. At the moment, it is a great chance for the Parliament of Romania to resolve this situation", said USR leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)

Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.

Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)

PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)

Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November&#39;s presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)

EDP Renovaveis Builds Second Battery-Based Energy Storage Facility In Romania Energias de Portugal Renovaveis (EDPR), the third largest renewable energy investor in Romania and the leading wind power investor in Romania, is building in Romania the second battery-based energy storage facility, which will have a capacity of 1MW, the same as the first storage installation, (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |