Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna announced on Thursday that all the party's parliamentarians are present at the joint sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, with one exception, voicing his optimism about the passing of the censure motion. "My colleagues will all be present at the motion. We have only one colleague who has a major medical problem and cannot attend. Otherwise, we are all here, we will vote openly, transparently. At USR there is no risk. We are on bloc on a single message: Romania must get well. The first step is to pass the motion against the Dancila Government, after which we can enter early elections, so that in 3-4 months we will get out of the political crisis. I am very optimistic, I trust that the motion will pass," Barna said. He added that, through this censure motion, Parliament has a "chance" to take down the Dancila Government. "We see the threats, the blackmail. We have all heard the records and statements of Mrs. Dancila. At the moment, Romania is actually run by an organized criminal group. At the moment, it is a great chance for the Parliament of Romania to resolve this situation", said USR leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)