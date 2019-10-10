PM Viorica Dancila, in Parliament’s plenary session: Motion - signed by same amateurish, irresponsible people
Oct 10, 2019
The censure motion is signed by the same amateurish, irresponsible people who want to bring down the Government without coming up with their homework done, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Parliament’s plenary session debate on Thursday.
"I am looking in the hall and I see the same amateurish and irresponsible people. You haven’t changed much since we were in the same context in which I, personally, thought you had learned something. I thought you understood that you cannot come in Parliament to bring down a Government with unfinished homework, that you cannot defy the Romanians again, that it is mandatory to come with a government team and a governing program, if you wanted to rebuild Romania, as you so loftily say in the the text of the censure motion. So far it is clear to us how you want to bring it down. (...) How are you going to rebuild, esteemed signatories of the motion? Unfortunately, you haven’t understood a thing," said the prime minister.
Viorica Dancila denounced "the blind fight started by the most irresponsible president Romania has ever known, acting against his own people."
The prime minister pointed out that the text of the motion is "an incoherent mix of falsehoods".
"I have read the text of the motion and I can say that it represents you completely. It is, just like the group of its signatories, an incoherent mix of falsehoods. It is a very weak piece of patchwork, with no figures, no accurate data, full of subjective appreciations and demagogy which perfectly shows this project's improvisation character and lack of seriousness. Again, esteemed colleagues, you play at governing. You are the only Opposition in history that managed to submit its motion and then run away from voting. You have made fools of yourselves in front of your own electorate when I invited you to vote on this act as soon as possible. If this endeavor was not worth sacrificing a Saturday, best of luck in explaining to people how you will govern and how you will rebuild Romania!," said premier Dancila.
