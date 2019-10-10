PM Viorica Dancila, in Parliament’s plenary session: Motion - signed by same amateurish, irresponsible people



The censure motion is signed by the same amateurish, irresponsible people who want to bring down the Government without coming up with their homework done, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Parliament’s plenary session debate on Thursday. "I am looking in the hall and I see the same amateurish and irresponsible people. You haven’t changed much since we were in the same context in which I, personally, thought you had learned something. I thought you understood that you cannot come in Parliament to bring down a Government with unfinished homework, that you cannot defy the Romanians again, that it is mandatory to come with a government team and a governing program, if you wanted to rebuild Romania, as you so loftily say in the the text of the censure motion. So far it is clear to us how you want to bring it down. (...) How are you going to rebuild, esteemed signatories of the motion? Unfortunately, you haven’t understood a thing," said the prime minister. Viorica Dancila denounced "the blind fight started by the most irresponsible president Romania has ever known, acting against his own people." The prime minister pointed out that the text of the motion is "an incoherent mix of falsehoods". "I have read the text of the motion and I can say that it represents you completely. It is, just like the group of its signatories, an incoherent mix of falsehoods. It is a very weak piece of patchwork, with no figures, no accurate data, full of subjective appreciations and demagogy which perfectly shows this project’s improvisation character and lack of seriousness. Again, esteemed colleagues, you play at governing. You are the only Opposition in history that managed to submit its motion and then run away from voting. You have made fools of yourselves in front of your own electorate when I invited you to vote on this act as soon as possible. If this endeavor was not worth sacrificing a Saturday, best of luck in explaining to people how you will govern and how you will rebuild Romania!," said premier Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Viorica Dancila, in Parliament’s plenary session: Motion - signed by same amateurish, irresponsible people.The censure motion is signed by the same amateurish, irresponsible people who want to bring down the Government without coming up with their homework done, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Parliament’s plenary session debate on Thursday. "I am looking in the hall and I see the same amateurish and irresponsible people. You haven’t changed much since we were in the same context in which I, personally, thought you had learned something. I thought you understood that you cannot come in Parliament to bring down a Government with unfinished homework, that you cannot defy the Romanians again, that it is mandatory to come with a government team and a governing program, if you wanted to rebuild Romania, as you so loftily say in the the text of the censure motion. So far it is clear to us how you want to bring it down. (...) How are you going to rebuild, esteemed signatories of the motion? Unfortunately, you haven’t understood a thing," said the prime minister. Viorica Dancila denounced "the blind fight started by the most irresponsible president Romania has ever known, acting against his own people." The prime minister pointed out that the text of the motion is "an incoherent mix of falsehoods". "I have read the text of the motion and I can say that it represents you completely. It is, just like the group of its signatories, an incoherent mix of falsehoods. It is a very weak piece of patchwork, with no figures, no accurate data, full of subjective appreciations and demagogy which perfectly shows this project’s improvisation character and lack of seriousness. Again, esteemed colleagues, you play at governing. You are the only Opposition in history that managed to submit its motion and then run away from voting. You have made fools of yourselves in front of your own electorate when I invited you to vote on this act as soon as possible. If this endeavor was not worth sacrificing a Saturday, best of luck in explaining to people how you will govern and how you will rebuild Romania!," said premier Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)



PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)



Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)



Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)



EDP Renovaveis Builds Second Battery-Based Energy Storage Facility In Romania Energias de Portugal Renovaveis (EDPR), the third largest renewable energy investor in Romania and the leading wind power investor in Romania, is building in Romania the second battery-based energy storage facility, which will have a capacity of 1MW, the same as the first storage installation, (...)

