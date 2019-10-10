PMP’s Tomac: A PMP senator will come by ambulance to vote in censure motion



The chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, announced, on Thursday, before the debate of the censure motion, that all PMP MPs are present and will vote in favor of the motion, claiming that senator Vasile Cristian Lungu, who was scheduled for surgery, will come by ambulance in Parliament to express his vote. "All PMP MPs are present, they will all vote in the open for the fall of the Government. We even have a colleague, scheduled for surgery today, senator Lungu, and he requested, on his own responsibility, to come and have the ambulance bring him at the moment of the vote. We understand the stake and the responsibility that everyone has regarding this important vote in an important electoral context and all PMP MPs are present and will vote for the fall of the Dancila Government," Tomac stated. He said that if the motion passes there will be surely a long period of negotiations, and this crisis will conclude only after the second round of the presidential elections. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies met on Thursday in a joint sitting for debates and voting on the censure motion against the Government led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) PMP’s Tomac: A PMP senator will come by ambulance to vote in censure motion.The chairman of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, announced, on Thursday, before the debate of the censure motion, that all PMP MPs are present and will vote in favor of the motion, claiming that senator Vasile Cristian Lungu, who was scheduled for surgery, will come by ambulance in Parliament to express his vote. "All PMP MPs are present, they will all vote in the open for the fall of the Government. We even have a colleague, scheduled for surgery today, senator Lungu, and he requested, on his own responsibility, to come and have the ambulance bring him at the moment of the vote. We understand the stake and the responsibility that everyone has regarding this important vote in an important electoral context and all PMP MPs are present and will vote for the fall of the Dancila Government," Tomac stated. He said that if the motion passes there will be surely a long period of negotiations, and this crisis will conclude only after the second round of the presidential elections. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies met on Thursday in a joint sitting for debates and voting on the censure motion against the Government led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]