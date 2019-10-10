Ludovic Orban, before censure motion: All Liberal MPs are present; motion will pass



The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday that all the Liberal MPs are present at the vote regarding the censure motion and will vote in the open against the Executive. "All the PNL MPs are present and all will vote in the open the censure motion. (...) The censure motion will pass! The censure motion will win one hundred percent," said the Liberal leader, in Parliament, before the debate and vote on the censure motion. He said that he kept in touch with all the leaders of the parliamentary parties that showed support towards the Liberals' demarche to initiate a censure motion against the Government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)