Romania's Real GDP Grew 7.1% YoY in 2017



Romania's gross domestic product grew 7.1% in real terms in 2017 compared with 2016, final data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday. Romania's Real GDP Grew 7.1% YoY in 2017.Romania's gross domestic product grew 7.1% in real terms in 2017 compared with 2016, final data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]