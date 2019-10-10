Kelemen Hunor: This Government no longer has resources; must be changed



The current Government no longer has the necessary resources, neither professional nor political ones, to continue its activity, not being validated by the Parliament either, after the exit of ALDE from power, said Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor on Thursday. "The political situation is relatively simple, but we, the politicians, complicate it to a greater extent. (...) On the one hand, it is very clear that this Government no longer has the necessary internal resources, neither professional nor political ones. It no longer has the fuel to continue ruling. It is useless to try, we do not see the premises of good governing, which should be the sole purpose of a government. It is not to be understood that there might be something personal, but we simply find that this Government is exhausted. (...) If the Government fails to enforce the legislation in effect, it is clear that it no longer has the necessary force to govern," said Kelemen Hunor, in Parliament's joint plenary session debating the censure motion. On the other hand, the leader of the UDMR has shown, after the departure of ALDE from government, the political composition of the Government has changed, but this executive has no majority, left in a formula invalidated by Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)