Romania's Government Collapses in No-Confidence Vote



Romania's social-democrat government has been toppled in a no-confidence vote Thursday, as 238 lawmakers voted to dismiss Viorica Dancila's Cabinet. Romania's Government Collapses in No-Confidence Vote.Romania's social-democrat government has been toppled in a no-confidence vote Thursday, as 238 lawmakers voted to dismiss Viorica Dancila's Cabinet. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]