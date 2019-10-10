Romania's Government Collapses in No-Confidence Vote
Oct 10, 2019
Romania's Government Collapses in No-Confidence Vote.
Romania's social-democrat government has been toppled in a no-confidence vote Thursday, as 238 lawmakers voted to dismiss Viorica Dancila's Cabinet.
PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro RomaniaThe Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday.
"One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)