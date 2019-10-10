Iohannis calls passage of censure motion great success, vows to continue battle against PSD



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the censure motion against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government is a great success, warning that "the battle with PSD has not ended." "Done! Today Romania has won! Today, the vote of the Romanians cast on May 26 at the referendum is wholly, fully respected. The downfall of the PSD government is the natural result of the reaction of the whole society to the abuses and incompetence of this government. The success of the censure motion confirms a process that began some time ago, with the vote of May 26, after the referendum and the elections to the European Parliament; this process is called relegating PSD to history. (...) The fact that the censure motion succeeded is undoubtedly a great success, but the battle with PSD did not end here, which is why it is essential for as many Romanians as possible to go out and vote, because, in a democracy, voting in the presidential election, in the local and parliamentary elections is the only one thing that can decide the direction Romania is headed for," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He congratulated the National Liberal Party (PNL) on their initiative of the censure motion and the other Opposition parties that contributed to the demolition of a "failed and confused" government. "Romanians have demanded the downfall of the PSD government. Romanians have demanded that the destruction of justice be stopped and amnesty and pardon stopped. Romanians have asked, by vote, not to allow our country to be removed from the European Union. Today's stock-taking speaks for itself: we have managed to meet all these legitimate demands and block off the PSD disaster. I am glad that reason prevailed and that in Parliament there was an Opposition which, despite its various political views and leanings, got involved and showed that it can work together to bring down this disastrous government. It is a sign of political maturity, because any day with the Dancila government would have meant, another day lost for Romania," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO- author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)



PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)



Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)



Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)



EDP Renovaveis Builds Second Battery-Based Energy Storage Facility In Romania Energias de Portugal Renovaveis (EDPR), the third largest renewable energy investor in Romania and the leading wind power investor in Romania, is building in Romania the second battery-based energy storage facility, which will have a capacity of 1MW, the same as the first storage installation, (...)

