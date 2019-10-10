Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption.
Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also want to thank my PNL colleagues that came for the vote and voted for this motion, and all political partners."
Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos believes the passage of the motion against the Dancila Cabinet is "only the first step in organising early parliamentary elections," calling on President Klaus Iohannis to convene consultations with "all responsible political forces." In a Facebook post, Ciolos emphasises that "a new parliamentary majority and a responsible government are needed to start rebuilding the country, the necessary constitutional reforms and restoring the confidence that the government must work for the people, not for party groupings."
In a Facebook post, national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna says the vote cast for the censure motion to pass was not one "against Dancila so that [former PSD national leader] Ponta may come to power," but it was one for "solving a crisis," adding that calling early elections is the solution now.
National leader of Pro Romania, MP Victor Ponta, said on Thursday, after the passage of a censure motion against the Dancila Cabinet, that this saved Romania and Social-Democracy from "the strangest and most inadequate leader in history, Mrs. Dancila [the incumbent PSD national leader]" arguing that there is a need for a "good" government, which will" get the job done."
Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday that the Union’s MPs did as promised and voted for the censure motion, showing once more this party’s consistency. "We had no doubt the current executive had to leave, as the requirements for a good governance were no longer in place," Kelemen Hunor added.
People’s Movement Party’s (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Thursday has stated that the adoption of the censure motion is "a huge victory of the Opposition," which will give a government able "to rebuild the trust between the state and the citizens."
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that Romania needs a government re-legitimated by Parliament, after a censure motion against the Dancila Government passed on Thursday with the votes of the ALDE lawmakers, according a Facebook post published on Thursday on the ALDE Facebook page. AGERPRES (EN - authors: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, Cristina Zaharia, Adina Panaitescu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
