Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption



Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also want to thank my PNL colleagues that came for the vote and voted for this motion, and all political partners." Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos believes the passage of the motion against the Dancila Cabinet is "only the first step in organising early parliamentary elections," calling on President Klaus Iohannis to convene consultations with "all responsible political forces." In a Facebook post, Ciolos emphasises that "a new parliamentary majority and a responsible government are needed to start rebuilding the country, the necessary constitutional reforms and restoring the confidence that the government must work for the people, not for party groupings." In a Facebook post, national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna says the vote cast for the censure motion to pass was not one "against Dancila so that [former PSD national leader] Ponta may come to power," but it was one for "solving a crisis," adding that calling early elections is the solution now. National leader of Pro Romania, MP Victor Ponta, said on Thursday, after the passage of a censure motion against the Dancila Cabinet, that this saved Romania and Social-Democracy from "the strangest and most inadequate leader in history, Mrs. Dancila [the incumbent PSD national leader]" arguing that there is a need for a "good" government, which will" get the job done." Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday that the Union’s MPs did as promised and voted for the censure motion, showing once more this party’s consistency. "We had no doubt the current executive had to leave, as the requirements for a good governance were no longer in place," Kelemen Hunor added. People’s Movement Party’s (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Thursday has stated that the adoption of the censure motion is "a huge victory of the Opposition," which will give a government able "to rebuild the trust between the state and the citizens." The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that Romania needs a government re-legitimated by Parliament, after a censure motion against the Dancila Government passed on Thursday with the votes of the ALDE lawmakers, according a Facebook post published on Thursday on the ALDE Facebook page. AGERPRES (EN - authors: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, Cristina Zaharia, Adina Panaitescu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption.Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also want to thank my PNL colleagues that came for the vote and voted for this motion, and all political partners." Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos believes the passage of the motion against the Dancila Cabinet is "only the first step in organising early parliamentary elections," calling on President Klaus Iohannis to convene consultations with "all responsible political forces." In a Facebook post, Ciolos emphasises that "a new parliamentary majority and a responsible government are needed to start rebuilding the country, the necessary constitutional reforms and restoring the confidence that the government must work for the people, not for party groupings." In a Facebook post, national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna says the vote cast for the censure motion to pass was not one "against Dancila so that [former PSD national leader] Ponta may come to power," but it was one for "solving a crisis," adding that calling early elections is the solution now. National leader of Pro Romania, MP Victor Ponta, said on Thursday, after the passage of a censure motion against the Dancila Cabinet, that this saved Romania and Social-Democracy from "the strangest and most inadequate leader in history, Mrs. Dancila [the incumbent PSD national leader]" arguing that there is a need for a "good" government, which will" get the job done." Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday that the Union’s MPs did as promised and voted for the censure motion, showing once more this party’s consistency. "We had no doubt the current executive had to leave, as the requirements for a good governance were no longer in place," Kelemen Hunor added. People’s Movement Party’s (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Thursday has stated that the adoption of the censure motion is "a huge victory of the Opposition," which will give a government able "to rebuild the trust between the state and the citizens." The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that Romania needs a government re-legitimated by Parliament, after a censure motion against the Dancila Government passed on Thursday with the votes of the ALDE lawmakers, according a Facebook post published on Thursday on the ALDE Facebook page. AGERPRES (EN - authors: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, Cristina Zaharia, Adina Panaitescu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)



PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)



Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)



Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)



EDP Renovaveis Builds Second Battery-Based Energy Storage Facility In Romania Energias de Portugal Renovaveis (EDPR), the third largest renewable energy investor in Romania and the leading wind power investor in Romania, is building in Romania the second battery-based energy storage facility, which will have a capacity of 1MW, the same as the first storage installation, (...)

