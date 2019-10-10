PNL says in Facebook post censure motion clears Parliament



The National Liberal Party announces in a Facebook post, that the censure motion against the government has cleared Parliament. "We have thrown overboard a government that became illegitimate, putting an end to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) governance, which was not exercised to the interests of the citizens, as the Social Democrats were concerned about saving the criminals and the welfare of their own cronies. PNL has relentlessly fought for three years against the PSD abuses, filing censure motions, simple motions, and notifying the Constitutional Court and the Venice Commission. With today’s victory, we take the first step towards ‘normal Romania.’ A normal Romania is a country led by honest, respected and honest politicians and civil servants, elected or promoted on the basis of proven skills, who are aware of the public service for which they have been elected or employed," reads PNL’s post. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PNL says in Facebook post censure motion clears Parliament.The National Liberal Party announces in a Facebook post, that the censure motion against the government has cleared Parliament. "We have thrown overboard a government that became illegitimate, putting an end to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) governance, which was not exercised to the interests of the citizens, as the Social Democrats were concerned about saving the criminals and the welfare of their own cronies. PNL has relentlessly fought for three years against the PSD abuses, filing censure motions, simple motions, and notifying the Constitutional Court and the Venice Commission. With today’s victory, we take the first step towards ‘normal Romania.’ A normal Romania is a country led by honest, respected and honest politicians and civil servants, elected or promoted on the basis of proven skills, who are aware of the public service for which they have been elected or employed," reads PNL’s post. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]