Parliament: Censure motion, adopted



The censure motion against the Dancila Government was adopted by Parliament on Thursday. A number of 238 votes in favour were registered, Pro Romania Deputy Catalin Nechifor announced. "Of a total of 464, there were 399 voters in the room, with 245 votes cast, 3 canceled and a total of 242 valid votes cast, among which 238 were in favour of the adoption of the censure motion, 4 against and 0 abstentions. As a result of the fact that of the total 464 MPs there were 399 present, out of whom 238 voted in favour, the censure motion received the majority of votes required by the Constitution, which means it passed," specified the Secretary of the Senate, Marcel Vela, in the plenary sitting of Parliament. "Considering the result of the votes cast by the Deputies and Senators, the Romanian Parliament adopted the censure motion, dismissing thus the Romanian Government by decision of Parliament no. 1 of 2018. According to article 10 paragraph 4, the Government that has just ended its mandate remains to do only the necessary things in managing the public affairs until the members of the new Government are sworn in," announced the President of the Deputies Chamber, Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES (RO - authors; Sorin Penes, Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]