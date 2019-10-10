Carol Davila Medicine University to award honorary doctorates to world-renown professors
Six honorary doctoral degrees will be awarded to personalities from Austria, the United Kingdom, Poland, Turkey, Canada and the United States during the 7th edition on Thursday and Friday of the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) scientific congress held at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, UMF rector Ioanel Sinescu told AGERPRES.
Receiving the degrees on Thursday are professors Shahrokh F. Shariat of Vienna University, Austria; Pierre Fournier of Montreal University, Canada, and Peter Jenner of the King’s College London, the United Kingdom.
A second ceremony will be held on Friday evening for three more degrees to professors Maria Fleseriu of Portland University, US; Maciej Banach of Lodz University, Poland, and Erem Bilensoy of Turkey, the president of the European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Sinescu said that the 7th Carol Davila UMF Scientific Congress, which takes place between October 10 and 12 at Parliament Palace, is being held under the coordinates "Initiation, Evolution, Excellence," and expected to be attended by about 7,500 students, doctoral students, master’s students, residents, teaching staff, doctors, members of the Romanian Academy and of the Academy of Medical Sciences, as well as foreign personalities.
According to Sinescu, the event is unique in the medical academic world of Romania, as Carol Davila is the only Romanian university that organises a scientific congress that encompasses all the specialties of medicine, dental medicine and pharmacy, as well as other special fields. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
