Jan - Aug national energy production down 411,500 tep YoY, household consumption up 20.5 pct



Both Romania's energy production and electricity exports in the first eight months of the year were lower compared to the same period of 2018, while household energy consumption rose by 20.5 pct, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Friday. The domestic energy output between January - August 2019 totaled 13.429 million toe, down 411,500 toe from the same period last year, while imports amounted to 9.747 million toe. Electricity resources totaled 43.237 bln kWh, by 1.694 billion kWh less compared to the similar period of 2018. The output of thermal power plants reached 15.328 bln kWh, 1.596 bln kWh less (-9.4 percent) YoY. The hydropower output stood at 12.1 bln kWh, by 1.475 bln kWh less (-10.9 pct), while the Cernavoda nuclear power plant produced 7.354 bln kWh, by 59.5 mln kWh (-0.8 percent) less from the reference period. The wind power output in the first eight months of the year totaled 4.407 bln kWh, up by 218.6 million kWh YoY, and photovoltaic energy produced in this period was 1.295 billion kWh, by 58.1 million kWh more compared to the year-ago period. The main primary energy resources totaled 23.176 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up 315,600 toe from the previous year. Primary energy resources increased by 1.4 percent over Jan - Aug, and electricity resources dropped 3.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Romania's January - Aug final electricity consumption amounted to 37.045 bln kWh, by 0.2 percent less from the same period of the year before; public lighting consumption was 13.4 percent higher YoY, and household consumption increased by 20.5 percent. Electricity exports in the reporting period stood at 2.480 bln kWh, 1.490 bln kWh less YoY, while the own technological consumption in networks and transformer stations was of 3.711 bln kWh, by 146.3 million kWh lower. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

