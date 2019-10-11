Liberal leader after consultations with President:PNL ready to assume governing if early elections not possible



Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday, after the consultations with President Iohannis, that PNL is ready to assume governing if the organization of early elections is not possible, mentioning that the party leader is their proposal for prime minister. "At the constitutional consultations called after the fall of the PSD government I presented PNL’s position to the President. This is a very clear position - if an agreement can be reached to have early elections, we support the return to the people, giving the citizens the quickest assurance that they have the possibility to decide on a new Parliament. If this is not possible and if the President of Romania asks us to form the government, the National Liberal Party is ready to assume the responsibility of governing and form a government around the National Liberal Party," Orban said. He added that PNL’s proposal for prime minister is the chairman of the party. "We are at the stage of consultations, we are waiting for the President’s decision and we will support it. If the decision is to form a government, we will hold talks with all partners. (...) PNL has been ready since long to assume government, we have seasoned experts and professionals," said Orban. The Liberal leader refrained from revealing any names of potential ministers. "We are extremely strict in complying with the law, I respect my colleagues and therefore I won’t publicly mention any name; I will publicly present the list after the decision to form a new government," said Orban. Asked if the Pro Romania party would support such a government, Orban replied: "I’ve seen they have other plans. We are waiting for them to express their positions." He stressed that "the PNL is definitely against any government that includes the PSD." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Liberal leader after consultations with President:PNL ready to assume governing if early elections not possible.Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday, after the consultations with President Iohannis, that PNL is ready to assume governing if the organization of early elections is not possible, mentioning that the party leader is their proposal for prime minister. "At the constitutional consultations called after the fall of the PSD government I presented PNL’s position to the President. This is a very clear position - if an agreement can be reached to have early elections, we support the return to the people, giving the citizens the quickest assurance that they have the possibility to decide on a new Parliament. If this is not possible and if the President of Romania asks us to form the government, the National Liberal Party is ready to assume the responsibility of governing and form a government around the National Liberal Party," Orban said. He added that PNL’s proposal for prime minister is the chairman of the party. "We are at the stage of consultations, we are waiting for the President’s decision and we will support it. If the decision is to form a government, we will hold talks with all partners. (...) PNL has been ready since long to assume government, we have seasoned experts and professionals," said Orban. The Liberal leader refrained from revealing any names of potential ministers. "We are extremely strict in complying with the law, I respect my colleagues and therefore I won’t publicly mention any name; I will publicly present the list after the decision to form a new government," said Orban. Asked if the Pro Romania party would support such a government, Orban replied: "I’ve seen they have other plans. We are waiting for them to express their positions." He stressed that "the PNL is definitely against any government that includes the PSD." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ECSC2019/ Romania becomes European cyber security champion for the first time Romania has just won the title of a European champion in the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, which took place over October 9-11, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The distinctions were granted to the Romanian team and the other countries at the Award Gala held on Friday (...)



Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)



PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)



Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)



Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)

