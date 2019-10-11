What to expect as Romania President Iohannis consults with parties as Dancila government leaves office
Oct 11, 2019
What to expect as Romania President Iohannis consults with parties as Dancila government leaves office.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Friday starts consultations for the formation of a new government after the Social Democratic (PSD) executive of Viorica Dancila fell in a censure motion on Thursday. Dancila herself said shw would not attend consultations, while other parties have different plans.
[Read the article in HotNews]