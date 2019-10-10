Euractiv.com source: Liberals to push for MEP Siegfried Muresan for European Commissioner job



Romania’s Liberals (PNL), who have led the procedures to remove the Social Democratic government from office with the censure motion voted on Thursday, would push for MEP Siefried Muresan for a job as European Commissioner, Euractiv.com reports, quoting a high-ranking source from the European People’s Party. Euractiv.com source: Liberals to push for MEP Siegfried Muresan for European Commissioner job.Romania’s Liberals (PNL), who have led the procedures to remove the Social Democratic government from office with the censure motion voted on Thursday, would push for MEP Siefried Muresan for a job as European Commissioner, Euractiv.com reports, quoting a high-ranking source from the European People’s Party. [Read the article in HotNews]