President Iohannis favouring early elections after presidential election



President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he is in favour of early elections, but only after the November presidential election. The Constitution does not favour early elections, Iohannis explained at a news conference at Cotroceni Palace. "Personally, I am in favour of the early elections, but after the presidential election. I want to explain a little why I say so. The Romanian Constitution does not favour early elections. They are very difficult to get and they can only be called under a concrete agreement and support of a majority. (... ) I am willing to get myself involved, after the presidential election, in a rational, honest conversation with all the political parties, in order to find the best solution," said Iohannis. He mentioned that if two proposals for government were to fail in Parliament, the current Cabinet, led by Viorica Dancila, would remain in office. "The second reason why we cannot have this conversation now: if it two proposals of mine in the period immediately failed in Parliament, then this interim Dancila government would stay at rule, which is unacceptable and unimaginable. And it would stay so, mark you, until those early elections were be organised. That is, somewhere next spring. This scenario cannot be taken into consideration, because it would push Romania further down a crisis and indescribable chaos. We need to inaugurate a new government fast, and after the presidential election we can all reopen together the conversation on early elections," he said. Previously, Iohannis had talks with the parliamentary parties and formations in order to appoint a candidate for the position of prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President Iohannis favouring early elections after presidential election.President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he is in favour of early elections, but only after the November presidential election. The Constitution does not favour early elections, Iohannis explained at a news conference at Cotroceni Palace. "Personally, I am in favour of the early elections, but after the presidential election. I want to explain a little why I say so. The Romanian Constitution does not favour early elections. They are very difficult to get and they can only be called under a concrete agreement and support of a majority. (... ) I am willing to get myself involved, after the presidential election, in a rational, honest conversation with all the political parties, in order to find the best solution," said Iohannis. He mentioned that if two proposals for government were to fail in Parliament, the current Cabinet, led by Viorica Dancila, would remain in office. "The second reason why we cannot have this conversation now: if it two proposals of mine in the period immediately failed in Parliament, then this interim Dancila government would stay at rule, which is unacceptable and unimaginable. And it would stay so, mark you, until those early elections were be organised. That is, somewhere next spring. This scenario cannot be taken into consideration, because it would push Romania further down a crisis and indescribable chaos. We need to inaugurate a new government fast, and after the presidential election we can all reopen together the conversation on early elections," he said. Previously, Iohannis had talks with the parliamentary parties and formations in order to appoint a candidate for the position of prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ECSC2019/ Romania becomes European cyber security champion for the first time Romania has just won the title of a European champion in the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, which took place over October 9-11, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The distinctions were granted to the Romanian team and the other countries at the Award Gala held on Friday (...)



Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)



PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (...)



Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES. Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the (...)



Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday's result confirms presidential run-off without PSD National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of (...)

