President Iohannis favouring early elections after presidential election
Oct 11, 2019
President Iohannis favouring early elections after presidential election.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he is in favour of early elections, but only after the November presidential election.
The Constitution does not favour early elections, Iohannis explained at a news conference at Cotroceni Palace.
"Personally, I am in favour of the early elections, but after the presidential election. I want to explain a little why I say so. The Romanian Constitution does not favour early elections. They are very difficult to get and they can only be called under a concrete agreement and support of a majority. (... ) I am willing to get myself involved, after the presidential election, in a rational, honest conversation with all the political parties, in order to find the best solution," said Iohannis.
He mentioned that if two proposals for government were to fail in Parliament, the current Cabinet, led by Viorica Dancila, would remain in office.
"The second reason why we cannot have this conversation now: if it two proposals of mine in the period immediately failed in Parliament, then this interim Dancila government would stay at rule, which is unacceptable and unimaginable. And it would stay so, mark you, until those early elections were be organised. That is, somewhere next spring. This scenario cannot be taken into consideration, because it would push Romania further down a crisis and indescribable chaos. We need to inaugurate a new government fast, and after the presidential election we can all reopen together the conversation on early elections," he said.
Previously, Iohannis had talks with the parliamentary parties and formations in order to appoint a candidate for the position of prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]