Oct 11, 2019
President Iohannis preferring political gov’t, most likely of or around PNL.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that a caretaker government is needed, adding that he prefers a political one, and most likely it would be of or around the National Liberal Party (PNL).
He announced that he would nominate a prime minister on Tuesday, at the latest.
"PSD has confirmed that it did not understand anything about political developments and the desire of the Romanians, they went missing from the talks. They went AWOL, that is, they played truant. Now we need to inaugurate a new government, a government that I have called a caretaker government, because whether or not we have early elections or on time, it will be a government that will be in office for a relatively short period. Any day with this PSD interim government is a lost day for Romania and for Romanians. I would like a political government and I will not seek a solution other than a political government. (...) PNL has made it very clear that they are willing to take over the government. All other parties have said that they will support one way or another such an approach. So even as we speak it is quite clear that we are heading towards a government of or around PNL," Iohannis said at the end of talks with political parties.
He said that a government to make sure the elections are correctly held is urgently needed.
"We urgently need a government that makes sure the presidential election is correctly held; we need a government that prepares the national budget for next year, for 2020; we need a government that responsibly closes the budget for 2019."
Iohannis said he intends to nominate a prime minister by Tuesday, at the latest, adding that the nominee will not be of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).
"The consultations started today will continue on Monday, maybe Tuesday, in a narrower formula, to clarify what needs to be done and why. But I want everyone to know that I intend to make an appointment quickly. On Monday, perhaps Tuesday, at the latest, I will nominate a prime minister who will come before Parliament with a proposal for a government. Let the context of the appointment be very clear: I will not appoint a PSD member, I will not appoint PSD members for the next government," Iohannis added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor; Adina Panaitescu)
