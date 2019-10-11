PRO Romania’s Constantin, after Cotroceni consultations: Pro Romania voiced availability to contribute to political stability



Pro Romania First Deputy Chairman Daniel Constantin has said on Friday, after the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, that the party is in favour of early elections, pointing out that he voiced the desire of a nomination for the future prime minister being made as soon as possible, without making any proposal in this respect. "Mr. President wanted to find out what is our opinion, how we believe we should overcome this political crisis. In the first place, I reiterated what Mr. Chairman Ponta has already said in the public space: if a parliamentary majority is formed to trigger early elections, we are in favour of this idea. In our point of view, early elections cannot be organised earlier than May or June, when we also have local elections. On the other hand, from a government perspective, we haven't made any proposal to Mr. President Iohannis. We are realistic and we voiced our availability to contribute, through our votes, which are increasingly more, to the political stability of the country," said Daniel Constantin, who represented the PRO Europa parliamentary group to the consultations held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He said an extremely difficult period would come, when the 2019 budget must be closed and the 2020 budget must be built, and in this respect he underscored a prime minister nomination must be made as soon as possible. Asked if they would join the future government, Constantin said: "If we are asked to, we have the best professionals, but it isn't a condition we impose." In regards to the proposals launched by Chairman Ponta to the Social Democratic Party, Constantin said there was no reply from the PSD. "We'll have a more detailed discussion with those with the National Liberal Party, and when an opinion is shaped up we'll come up with an answer. (...) We haven't gone with any [prime minister] proposal, although the President knows we are prepared. We are waiting to see what solutions come into view. For now, we are waiting. Pro Romania will definitely have a constructive attitude," Constantin said. On the other hand, he announced that he told the President that the right person for the European Commissioner proposal from Romania is Corina Cretu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

