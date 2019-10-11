UPDATE Kelemen Hunor, after Cotroceni consultations: First option - UDMR prime minister
Oct 11, 2019
UPDATE Kelemen Hunor, after Cotroceni consultations: First option - UDMR prime minister.
The Chair of the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, said on Friday that UDMR’s first option is to form a government around a premier from the party he is leading, a second one being an independent prime minister.
"The first option is a prime minister from the UDMR, we did not make a nomination. (...) The second option - an independent prime minister, not a technocrat one, from the fiscal, banking, financial area, who will have a political government to lead, supported by Opposition parties or by the parties that voted for the censure motion, who would not go to extremes, but would take care of the budget, the taxation (...) and manage the country until December next year. The last solution - a government headed by PNL [National Liberal Party] leader Ludovic Orban, but there, I have understood, there is no need for us anymore because the PSD announced that if Orban promises not to cut salaries and pensions, they will vote him. So, PNL already has a majority with PSD for a Government led by Orban," said the UDMR leader, upon leaving the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis.
He said there was a need for a Government validated in Parliament as soon as possible, noting that he does not believe in early elections.
"First of all, we believe that we should not waste any day, we need a Government validated in Parliament as soon as possible, because we are in the middle of October, we do not even have a draft budget for next year, we need a rectification so that we can close the year both at the level of the local authorities and at the level of the institutions, so, an urgent rectification, a Government that must be validated as soon as possible and that will govern 12 months, will manage the affairs of the country, will approve the budget, will organize presidential, local and parliamentary elections, of course it will do nothing but a proper administration without excesses, without extravagance and without emergency ordinances in any area. Such a government until November, until the end of October, can be voted at any time," the UDMR leader said.
According to him, if early elections were organized, the state budget for 2020 would not be adopted until June.
"We do not believe in the version of the early elections for a single reason. At the present moment, they would mean an interim Government until March, April, possibly May, they would mean Parliament dissolved after December, until December it cannot be done, it would mean that a budget will not be made and we will have no budget until June next year. (...) Throwing the country into such a political, financial crisis means that you are irresponsible, it means you do not see the risks of entering 2020 in an election year without a budget approved in Parliament, but, of course, if everyone comes to the conclusion that early elections are needed now, then we are ready, but we do not support them just because of this, that you cannot leave the country without a budget until next year," said Kelemen Hunor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]