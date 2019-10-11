Romanian opposition Liberals eye government as SocDems face internal struggle in wake of censure motion
Oct 11, 2019
Romanian parties were trying to settle their political lines on Friday, a day after a censure motion led to the dismissal of the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila. President Iohannis consulted most parties today and announced the apparent scenario, moving on, was a Liberal-focused government.
