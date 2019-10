Mircea Cosea Named Chairman Of Transelectrica Supervisory Board



Mircea Cosea, aged 77, a professor at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE), has been elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO).