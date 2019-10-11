Presidential candidate Barna says very optimistic yesterday’s result confirms presidential run-off without PSD



National chair of the Save Union Romania (USR) and a presidential candidate Dan Barna is convinced that he will win this November's presidential election and says that Viorica Dancila, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate will not make it to the second round of the presidential election after her cabinet was ousted one day previously by a no-confidence vote. "Various bets are being made that Mrs Dancila and PSD will take the votes, put them in a bag (...) and hand the bag over to Mr Diaconu [an independent presidential candidate] and there will be a big change in perspective. I am very calm because the Romanians are intelligent people and the Romanians understand what are the real options are on the table and what the sequences in the comic opera that is being fed to us on various television channels. I am very optimistic that yesterday's result only confirms a presidential run-off without PSD, which is a legitimate and common sense expectation of the society. (...) The healing message that the electorate can send is a very simple one: a second round without PSD," Barna said at a press conference on Friday. Asked if he is convinced that he will win the presidential election, Barna replied: "I start my campaigning with my colleagues from the USR-PLUS Alliance, here in Sibiu where home is for me, and I am convinced that at the end the USR-Alliance PLUS will have taken a second step, its presidential candidate at Cotroceni." In Sibiu on Friday, Barna released the manifesto for the presidential election that includes 10 projects, including amending the Constitution, healthcare, education, infrastructure, environment and social and economic measures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

