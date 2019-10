The Social Democratic Government is due to leave. What is its legacy?



As Romania Social Democratic government of Viorica Dancila leaves following a censure motion, what does it leaves behind in the economy and society. While pensions and salaries saw a significant increase, other sectors are facing disaster. Here is where the key problems lay.