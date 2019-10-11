 
PSD to stay in opposition, not enter into alliance with Pro Romania
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania, PSD national leader and acting Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday. "One of the decisions we want to make today within the PSD, as part of the Executive Committee (CEx) convention, regards that aspect. PSD will stay in the opposition and will not enter into any alliance with Pro Romania," Dancila said on Friday in Parliament at the end of a meeting with PSD leaders which main theme was organising the campaigning for the presidential election. The PSD leadership is expected on Friday evening to convene in an informal CEx convention, scheduled to take place at Vila Lac, according to party sources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

