Viorica Dancila makes presidential election debut: Entering this campaign with the desire to win



The event for the launch of the presidential bid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Viorica Dancila started on Saturday at the Bucharest Romexpo compound, in the presence of top party officials. Thousands of PSD supporters are also expected to participate. Viorica Dancila came accompanied by her husband, shook hands with supporters, telling them: "We will go to the end and we will win". The national anthem was played in the opening of the festivity where a series of electoral videos will be screened. Dancila made her entrance in the hall to the energetic tune of Survivor’s "Eye of the Tiger". She is wearing a special brooch representing her campaign logo and dubbed "The Romanian Heart". "It’s a special brooch, it’s called ’The Romanian Heart’. I hope everyone wears it during the campaign and after that, because when engaging on a course, we need to have a Romanian-spirited heart," she said in a statement for the media at the beginning of the festivity. "I am entering the electoral campaign with the desire to win, thinking of every Romanian who must believe in this country and their future, with the desire to have by my side as many Romanians as possible, the PSD team and everyone who nurtures the hope and confidence that we can get things moving in this country. I have proven this as a Prime Minister, I can look every Romanian in the eye, none of the measures taken by us was against the Romanians and I think I can prove the same determination and the feistiness in battling for Romania and for the Romanians as the country’s President," Viorica Dancila said before entering the event for the launch of her presidential candidacy. The day before, the PSD Chair had said that she is confident that she will make it to the runoff and win the presidential race, emphasizing that these goals will be achieved with the support of the entire party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) Viorica Dancila makes presidential election debut: Entering this campaign with the desire to win.The event for the launch of the presidential bid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Viorica Dancila started on Saturday at the Bucharest Romexpo compound, in the presence of top party officials. Thousands of PSD supporters are also expected to participate. Viorica Dancila came accompanied by her husband, shook hands with supporters, telling them: "We will go to the end and we will win". The national anthem was played in the opening of the festivity where a series of electoral videos will be screened. Dancila made her entrance in the hall to the energetic tune of Survivor’s "Eye of the Tiger". She is wearing a special brooch representing her campaign logo and dubbed "The Romanian Heart". "It’s a special brooch, it’s called ’The Romanian Heart’. I hope everyone wears it during the campaign and after that, because when engaging on a course, we need to have a Romanian-spirited heart," she said in a statement for the media at the beginning of the festivity. "I am entering the electoral campaign with the desire to win, thinking of every Romanian who must believe in this country and their future, with the desire to have by my side as many Romanians as possible, the PSD team and everyone who nurtures the hope and confidence that we can get things moving in this country. I have proven this as a Prime Minister, I can look every Romanian in the eye, none of the measures taken by us was against the Romanians and I think I can prove the same determination and the feistiness in battling for Romania and for the Romanians as the country’s President," Viorica Dancila said before entering the event for the launch of her presidential candidacy. The day before, the PSD Chair had said that she is confident that she will make it to the runoff and win the presidential race, emphasizing that these goals will be achieved with the support of the entire party. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL's Ludovic Orban argues in favour of restoring administrative capacities and public investments The future Government that could be formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and other political parties will pay greater attention to restoring the administrative capacities necessary for the functioning of the state, as well as investments in the public domain, alongside other measures to (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Dan Barna: Constitutional reform is my first objective Dan Barna, USR PLUS Alliance candidate for President of Romania, said on Saturday in Pitesti that his project for reforming Romania encompasses measures required for breaking "the vicious circle of poverty and corruption", and that constitutional reform is the first measure envisaged. (...)



UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor:Single-party Liberal government takes shape, we won't give Orban a blank cheque Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says that "a Liberal single-party government is taking shape", but that the Union won't give Liberal head Ludovic Orban a "blank cheque". "A Liberal, single-party government is likely to (...)



ECSC2019/ Romania becomes European cyber security champion for the first time Romania has just won the title of a European champion in the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, which took place over October 9-11, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The distinctions were granted to the Romanian team and the other countries at the Award Gala held on Friday (...)



Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)

