#2019PresidentialElection/ Dan Barna: Constitutional reform is my first objective



Dan Barna, USR PLUS Alliance candidate for President of Romania, said on Saturday in Pitesti that his project for reforming Romania encompasses measures required for breaking "the vicious circle of poverty and corruption", and that constitutional reform is the first measure envisaged. "This is a program that defines the lines and directions I see as fundamental for the reform of Romania. The measures I envisage as President of Romania come as a solution to the problems I hear in the streets from people. My first goal is the constitutional reform so as to vest the President with a more active role in solving political crises like the one two days ago. Another change to the Constitution provides for the inclusion of the text of the ’No Convicts in Public Office’ initiative. We got to this point because having legally embattled persons in public office has become natural. We see the consequence as youth are leaving abroad because they no longer see a healthy direction for our country," Barna told a press conference in Pitesti, as cited in a release of the USR PLUS Alliance. Other goals of the presidential contender refer to education, the reform of the health system and investments in infrastructure in order to connect Romania’s historical regions through motorways. "By the end of my term as President, Education will receive 6 percent of GDP. I will send back to Parliament any budget bill that doesn’t provide enough money for Education or mechanisms whereby student funding reduces - instead of widening, as currently is the case - disparities in access to and the quality of education. A new Health Law is also essential, so that prevention and family medicine are the main lines of the citizen’s interaction with the medical system. The current Health Law is obsolete. Regarding infrastructure, we must start investments and build motorways. My goal is to link all of Romania’s historical regions by motorway. We cannot go on as by now," added Barna. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) #2019PresidentialElection/ Dan Barna: Constitutional reform is my first objective.Dan Barna, USR PLUS Alliance candidate for President of Romania, said on Saturday in Pitesti that his project for reforming Romania encompasses measures required for breaking "the vicious circle of poverty and corruption", and that constitutional reform is the first measure envisaged. "This is a program that defines the lines and directions I see as fundamental for the reform of Romania. The measures I envisage as President of Romania come as a solution to the problems I hear in the streets from people. My first goal is the constitutional reform so as to vest the President with a more active role in solving political crises like the one two days ago. Another change to the Constitution provides for the inclusion of the text of the ’No Convicts in Public Office’ initiative. We got to this point because having legally embattled persons in public office has become natural. We see the consequence as youth are leaving abroad because they no longer see a healthy direction for our country," Barna told a press conference in Pitesti, as cited in a release of the USR PLUS Alliance. Other goals of the presidential contender refer to education, the reform of the health system and investments in infrastructure in order to connect Romania’s historical regions through motorways. "By the end of my term as President, Education will receive 6 percent of GDP. I will send back to Parliament any budget bill that doesn’t provide enough money for Education or mechanisms whereby student funding reduces - instead of widening, as currently is the case - disparities in access to and the quality of education. A new Health Law is also essential, so that prevention and family medicine are the main lines of the citizen’s interaction with the medical system. The current Health Law is obsolete. Regarding infrastructure, we must start investments and build motorways. My goal is to link all of Romania’s historical regions by motorway. We cannot go on as by now," added Barna. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL's Ludovic Orban argues in favour of restoring administrative capacities and public investments The future Government that could be formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and other political parties will pay greater attention to restoring the administrative capacities necessary for the functioning of the state, as well as investments in the public domain, alongside other measures to (...)



UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor:Single-party Liberal government takes shape, we won't give Orban a blank cheque Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says that "a Liberal single-party government is taking shape", but that the Union won't give Liberal head Ludovic Orban a "blank cheque". "A Liberal, single-party government is likely to (...)



Viorica Dancila makes presidential election debut: Entering this campaign with the desire to win The event for the launch of the presidential bid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Viorica Dancila started on Saturday at the Bucharest Romexpo compound, in the presence of top party officials. Thousands of PSD supporters are also expected to participate. Viorica Dancila came (...)



ECSC2019/ Romania becomes European cyber security champion for the first time Romania has just won the title of a European champion in the European Cyber Security Challenge 2019 competition, which took place over October 9-11, at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest. The distinctions were granted to the Romanian team and the other countries at the Award Gala held on Friday (...)



Additional list drawn of 270 polling stations abroad for November presidential election The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday submitted to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) an additional list of 270 polling stations abroad that add to 444 already approved places. MAE has so far put forth 714 polling stations that will be organised abroad for the presidential (...)



Imobiliarium: 60% Of Realty Developers See Home Prices Growing In 2020, Only 10% Expect Price Declines Six in ten real estate developers expect home prices to increase in 2020 and only 10% of them see home prices falling, as per a survey conducted within the Imobiliarium real estate fair, organized by Universum Events.



Rompetrol Opens New Fuel Station Under Rompetrol Partner Franchise In EUR1M Investment Rompetrol Downstream, the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania, has recently opened a new fuel station under the Rompetrol Partner franchise, in the town of Cugir (Alba County), marking the 21st unit of this kind inaugurated by the company over the last three (...)

