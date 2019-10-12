UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor:Single-party Liberal government takes shape, we won’t give Orban a blank cheque



Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says that "a Liberal single-party government is taking shape", but that the Union won't give Liberal head Ludovic Orban a "blank cheque". "A Liberal, single-party government is likely to emerge. We'll see. Probably on Tuesday we'll know President Iohannis's proposal for Prime Minister and we'll see if it's Ludovic Orban. Of course, we don't give him a blank cheque, there haven't been on-point discussions, at this moment we don't know what Ludovic Orban's plans are, what he wants the National Liberal Party to do in one year of governing. After we learn his intentions we'll be able to say whether we vote for such a government or not. Now it's too early to say what our stance will be, but as a principle, this is the formula that takes shape: a single-party Liberal government with a one-year term," Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES. He reiterated that a government is needed as soon as possible to bring to end the "political crisis". "At the consultations [with President Iohannis] we said that the most urgent challenge is to have a government voted in Parliament, in order to put an end to the political crisis, because there are problems that need to be solved: the budget adjustment, a budget blueprint for next year, the organization of elections, the administration of the country and this should also be the mandate of the new government, which will have a limited term of one year in an electoral year when one shouldn't proceed to reforms and one doesn't need to reach all areas. One simply has to handle the current problems and the problems that need to be solved within a year, without resorting to emergency ordinances. We also proposed solutions - we said that the first option would be a UDMR premier. We think that would succeed in building a majority, but of course, it all depends on President Iohannis," said Kelemen Hunor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

