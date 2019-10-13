#2019PresidentialElection/ AEP approves another 270 polling stations abroad



The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved by decision, at the proposal of the diplomatic missions and consular offices, another 270 polling stations abroad at this year's presidential election, according to a statement sent to AGERPRES on Sunday. Thus, the number of polling stations abroad approved so far by the AEP has reached 714, out of the 838 polling stations expected to be set up for the elections of the President of Romania. The new proposals for polling stations were submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday. According to the decision of the AEP, the numbering of the polling stations is carried out in continuation of the numbering of the polling stations provided for by the Permanent Electoral Authority Decision of October 4 for the approval of the diplomatic missions and the consular offices' proposals regarding the polling stations from abroad at the 2019 presidential election, submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 3, as well as of certain measures for their proper organization. Decision no. 37/2019 of the AEP stipulates that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures, according to the law, to ensure the minimum logistical conditions for the voting procedure in the polling stations, and to inform voters abroad with respect to their headquarters location. The decision also establishes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures to ensure the communication of the minutes regarding the designation of the presidents and their deputies of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations abroad to the Permanent Electoral Authority, to the electoral bureau for the polling stations abroad, as well as to the political parties participating in the 2019 presidential election, as soon as they have been drawn up. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

