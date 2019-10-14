’Afghanistan - faces of war’ photo exhibition of RRA war correspondent



An exhibition that will bring together some of the best photographs taken in Afghanistan by journalist Ilie Pintea, a Hunedoara County correspondent of the Radio Romania News (RRA) public broadcaster, opens this afternoon at the Romanian Cultural Institute in Bucharest, under the aegis of the Union of Romania's Professional Journalists. Called "Afghanistan - faces of war," the exhibition is made up of 40 large panels on which are printed by a special technique pictures taken by Pintea as war correspondent of Radio Romania since 2013. "To any journalist, people are the ones who make a story worth telling, and so did my incursions in Afghanistan: almost every person I have met there since 2013 has a story. Travelling with the Romanian troops to several bases in this country of contrasts, I saw Afghan villages almost frozen in time, and I gathered faces of the war that tell the story of this place by themselves," Pintea told AGERPRES on Sunday. The exhibition was first time mounted at the military base in Kandahar, on Romania's National Day in 2017, and a year later it travelled to Los Angeles, under the high patronage of the Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles. Some of the photographs were also displayed as part of a collective exhibition of the RRA war correspondents. Pintea has been an RRA correspondent since 2000, and since 2013 he has accompanied several Romanian battalions deployed to Afghanistan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Blada, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

