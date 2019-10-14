PM Dancila: Iohannis is at war with Constitution and laws



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said President Iohannis is at war with the Constitution, the laws, Romanians and their rights. "I have read the statements made by the current President, who seems to imagine himself being "at war with PSD," while he also incites his party to hate and carry out imaginary fights. Article 80 of the Constitution says the President guarantees national unity. But where is the unity, when the President declares us war? Where is the President's impartiality when he indoctrinates and fuels the hatred of those who will make the future Government of Romania? Klaus Iohannis can imagine himself to be in all kinds of wars, but the truth is that he is at war with the Romanian Constitution and the laws, with labour and common sense, and he is always at war with the Romanians and their rights. The same as the PNL (National Liberal Party) and its acolytes, who adopted a dangerous far right type of discourse, this man is at open war with the public employees, entrepreneurs, pensioners and all those who don't vote for the PNL and whom he wants to throw into poverty and isolation! These are the wars that the current President and future Government of Romania carry - with the law, Romanians and democracy," Dancila wrote on Facebook. In her opinion, "when a president wants a political party to disappear, he becomes the greatest danger to democracy, and history has proven this many times." "Any man responsible for his job and with a minimum decency would have resigned long ago from the office of head of state," said the PSD leader. President Klaus Iohannis stated in Timisoara on Sunday that PNL is at war with PSD and told the Liberals not to underestimate the Social Democrats. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

