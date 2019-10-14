USR’s Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks



National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has said that he will attend a new round of talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday, adding that he will have a conversation with the union’s local leaders to determine the conditions under which USR will support the new caretaker cabinet and that USR will stick to not joining the government until after the parliamentary elections. Barna said that there is consensus within the USR over four conditions, namely the passage of a law for a two-round mayoral election, the "No Convict in Public Offices" initiative, the abolition of the law on compensatory appeal and Parliament’s consultation for the appointment of Romania’s European Commissioner. "I will go to another round of consultations tomorrow at Cotroceni Palace. Before today is over, I will have a conversation with the USR local leaders to determine the conditions under which we could vote for the inauguration of a caretaker cabinet. The USR PLUS Alliance has constantly said that it will enter the government only after the parliamentary elections. Our position remains firm: in the current political context, any government formula would be unstable, unable to conduct the necessary reforms and would depend on the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which will become the arbiter of any strategy. But we can vote for the inauguration of a cabinet that pledges a limited tenure for the preparation of the elections. I will propose my colleagues that we should request a clear schedule for the early election tomorrow at Cotroceni," Barna wrote in a Facebook post. He added that there is already a "consensus on some conditions" without which USR will not vote for the new Cabinet. "There is already a consensus inside USR and in the Alliance over some conditions regarding values, without which USR will not vote for the investiture [of the new Cabinet]. We have already supported them for a long time and they can be resolved very quickly through parliamentary procedures that must take place before any other vote. It is a test of the operation and responsibility of the majority that would vote on the government and a modicum of proof of good faith regarding the direction of the country in the period immediately ahead. Only after their fulfillment will we be able to talk about the new government and the other objectives that should be included in its tenure. The four conditions are: Passing the law on two-round mayoral elections - essential for the legitimacy of local elected officials and the regain of democracy at local level. Vote for the ’No Convict in Public Offices’ initiative for which over one million Romanians have signed; Parliament’s consultation over Romania’s pick for European Commissioner. Repealing the compensatory appeal that has released from prison more than 20,000 criminals, many of whom committed new acts of violence. All this can happen in just one working day in Parliament," Barna wrote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) USR’s Barna to spell out conditions for supporting new cabinet at fresh round of presidential talks.National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna has said that he will attend a new round of talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday, adding that he will have a conversation with the union’s local leaders to determine the conditions under which USR will support the new caretaker cabinet and that USR will stick to not joining the government until after the parliamentary elections. Barna said that there is consensus within the USR over four conditions, namely the passage of a law for a two-round mayoral election, the "No Convict in Public Offices" initiative, the abolition of the law on compensatory appeal and Parliament’s consultation for the appointment of Romania’s European Commissioner. "I will go to another round of consultations tomorrow at Cotroceni Palace. Before today is over, I will have a conversation with the USR local leaders to determine the conditions under which we could vote for the inauguration of a caretaker cabinet. The USR PLUS Alliance has constantly said that it will enter the government only after the parliamentary elections. Our position remains firm: in the current political context, any government formula would be unstable, unable to conduct the necessary reforms and would depend on the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which will become the arbiter of any strategy. But we can vote for the inauguration of a cabinet that pledges a limited tenure for the preparation of the elections. I will propose my colleagues that we should request a clear schedule for the early election tomorrow at Cotroceni," Barna wrote in a Facebook post. He added that there is already a "consensus on some conditions" without which USR will not vote for the new Cabinet. "There is already a consensus inside USR and in the Alliance over some conditions regarding values, without which USR will not vote for the investiture [of the new Cabinet]. We have already supported them for a long time and they can be resolved very quickly through parliamentary procedures that must take place before any other vote. It is a test of the operation and responsibility of the majority that would vote on the government and a modicum of proof of good faith regarding the direction of the country in the period immediately ahead. Only after their fulfillment will we be able to talk about the new government and the other objectives that should be included in its tenure. The four conditions are: Passing the law on two-round mayoral elections - essential for the legitimacy of local elected officials and the regain of democracy at local level. Vote for the ’No Convict in Public Offices’ initiative for which over one million Romanians have signed; Parliament’s consultation over Romania’s pick for European Commissioner. Repealing the compensatory appeal that has released from prison more than 20,000 criminals, many of whom committed new acts of violence. All this can happen in just one working day in Parliament," Barna wrote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Factoring Market Up 2% YoY To EUR2.2B In 1H/2019 Romania’s factoring market saw a modest growth in the first six months of 2019, of just 2%, reaching RON2.25 billion, as per a survey of the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF), which is based on data provided by ARF members (banks and non-banking financial institutions), and on ARF estimates (...)



Remarul 16 Februarie Plans To Boost Share Capital By RON10.2M To Funds Its Programs And Pay Off Debts Romanian rolling stock company Remarul 16 Februarie (REFE.RO) is summoning its shareholders on November 18 to approve an increase in share capital, in a single stage, by maximum RON10.2 million, up to RON15.3 million in exchange for cash contributions from (...)



Pro Romania's Ponta says PNL not counting on his party to form gov't Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that he does not believe that the National Liberal Party (PNL) counts on the votes of the Pro Romania lawmakers for the formation of a new government, adding that there will be a "one-off" collaboration with social democrats. (...)



UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: I told President Iohannis we don't give a blank cheque to anyone UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor said his party won't give a blank cheque to anyone, and that he will be able to tell if his party supports the future government or not only after the name of the future Prime Minister is announced. "Probably, (...)



USR's Barna urges President Iohannis to think longer term National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Tuesday that President Klaus Iohannis reconfirmed, during their talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that he wants early elections, but after the November presidential poll, arguing that the right time for (...)



Tech Mahindra Opens R&D Center in Timisoara, Western Romania Indian Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has opened its first R&D center n Romania, in Timisoara, with a team of 100 employees.



Dent Estet Turnover Up 39% To RON31M YoY In 1H/2019 Dent Estet, a dental clinic chain controlled by MedLife, ended the first six months of 2019 with a turnover of RON31 million (EUR6.5 million), up 39% compared with the same period in 2018, according to company data.

