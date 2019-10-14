Romania’s natural gas market, electricity market to be fully liberalised in 2021, including for household consumers



Romania’s natural gas market will be completely liberalised on April 1, 2021, and that of electricity on July 1, 2021, with regulated prices to be eliminated even for household consumers in order to boost market competition, Vice-President of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Zoltan Nagy-Bege said Monday. "There will be a complete liberalisation on April 1, 2021 for gas and on July 1, 2021 for electricity, both on the wholesale market and on the retail market, that is to say for final consumers," the ANRE official told a specialist conference. According to him, the measure was approved by all market participants, as well as by the European Commission. "There is no point in keeping the retail market regulated since the wholesale market is liberalised. We discussed with all market players and the European Commission and everyone agreed that it is not a sound approach to keep household consumer prices regulated since there is a free wholesale market. All the time, you will have to deal with differences, plus or minus, which have to be regulated and which influence competition. The aim is to have competition, and the big and small suppliers to compete in the market, which can only be achieved in a fully liberalised market," Bege explained. ANRE will continue to approve only the tariffs for the supply of last resort for a limited period in case of emergencies such as bankruptcy or inability of the supplier to deliver energy or gas. All these measures will be regulated either by law or by an emergency ordinance prepared by ANRE and the Ministry of Energy, Bege said. He added that an infringement procedure is ongoing in the gas sector started by the European Commission, which current status is motivated opinion and can be closed only if these liberalisation measures are legislated. "Romania has been extended a three-month postponement from the European Commission, so we have to solve the problem by December 26. If things get stuck with Parliament, we have prepared a draft emergency ordinance identical to what is being discussed in Parliament. I hope that the political disturbances will not jeopardise this plan, because I do not think that the European Commission will be willing to extend to us other terms," said the ANRE official. If Romania does not solve these problems within the deadline extended by the European Commission, December 26, the infringement file will reach the European Court of Justice. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Romania’s natural gas market, electricity market to be fully liberalised in 2021, including for household consumers.Romania’s natural gas market will be completely liberalised on April 1, 2021, and that of electricity on July 1, 2021, with regulated prices to be eliminated even for household consumers in order to boost market competition, Vice-President of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Zoltan Nagy-Bege said Monday. "There will be a complete liberalisation on April 1, 2021 for gas and on July 1, 2021 for electricity, both on the wholesale market and on the retail market, that is to say for final consumers," the ANRE official told a specialist conference. According to him, the measure was approved by all market participants, as well as by the European Commission. "There is no point in keeping the retail market regulated since the wholesale market is liberalised. We discussed with all market players and the European Commission and everyone agreed that it is not a sound approach to keep household consumer prices regulated since there is a free wholesale market. All the time, you will have to deal with differences, plus or minus, which have to be regulated and which influence competition. The aim is to have competition, and the big and small suppliers to compete in the market, which can only be achieved in a fully liberalised market," Bege explained. ANRE will continue to approve only the tariffs for the supply of last resort for a limited period in case of emergencies such as bankruptcy or inability of the supplier to deliver energy or gas. All these measures will be regulated either by law or by an emergency ordinance prepared by ANRE and the Ministry of Energy, Bege said. He added that an infringement procedure is ongoing in the gas sector started by the European Commission, which current status is motivated opinion and can be closed only if these liberalisation measures are legislated. "Romania has been extended a three-month postponement from the European Commission, so we have to solve the problem by December 26. If things get stuck with Parliament, we have prepared a draft emergency ordinance identical to what is being discussed in Parliament. I hope that the political disturbances will not jeopardise this plan, because I do not think that the European Commission will be willing to extend to us other terms," said the ANRE official. If Romania does not solve these problems within the deadline extended by the European Commission, December 26, the infringement file will reach the European Court of Justice. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Factoring Market Up 2% YoY To EUR2.2B In 1H/2019 Romania’s factoring market saw a modest growth in the first six months of 2019, of just 2%, reaching RON2.25 billion, as per a survey of the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF), which is based on data provided by ARF members (banks and non-banking financial institutions), and on ARF estimates (...)



Remarul 16 Februarie Plans To Boost Share Capital By RON10.2M To Funds Its Programs And Pay Off Debts Romanian rolling stock company Remarul 16 Februarie (REFE.RO) is summoning its shareholders on November 18 to approve an increase in share capital, in a single stage, by maximum RON10.2 million, up to RON15.3 million in exchange for cash contributions from (...)



Pro Romania's Ponta says PNL not counting on his party to form gov't Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta said on Tuesday that he does not believe that the National Liberal Party (PNL) counts on the votes of the Pro Romania lawmakers for the formation of a new government, adding that there will be a "one-off" collaboration with social democrats. (...)



UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: I told President Iohannis we don't give a blank cheque to anyone UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor said his party won't give a blank cheque to anyone, and that he will be able to tell if his party supports the future government or not only after the name of the future Prime Minister is announced. "Probably, (...)



USR's Barna urges President Iohannis to think longer term National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Tuesday that President Klaus Iohannis reconfirmed, during their talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that he wants early elections, but after the November presidential poll, arguing that the right time for (...)



Tech Mahindra Opens R&D Center in Timisoara, Western Romania Indian Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has opened its first R&D center n Romania, in Timisoara, with a team of 100 employees.



Dent Estet Turnover Up 39% To RON31M YoY In 1H/2019 Dent Estet, a dental clinic chain controlled by MedLife, ended the first six months of 2019 with a turnover of RON31 million (EUR6.5 million), up 39% compared with the same period in 2018, according to company data.

