President Iohannis, Liberals push for creation of new executive after fall of Dancila Govt
Oct 14, 2019
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis was pushing for the quick creation of a new government after the dismissal of the Social Democratic government of Viorica Dancila last week, with a new round of talks on Monday. Both he and the National Liberal Party (PNL), which has been the biggest opposition party, said they favored a PNL-based government, with PNL leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister.
