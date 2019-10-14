 
October 14, 2019

Energy Regulator: Romania Natural Gas Market To Be Fully Deregulated On April 1, 2021
Oct 14, 2019

Energy Regulator: Romania Natural Gas Market To Be Fully Deregulated On April 1, 2021.
Romania’s natural gas market will be completely deregulated on April 1, 2021 and the electricity market on July 1, 2021, and regulated prices will be eliminated including for household consumers, to make room for competition on the market, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vice-president of the country’s energy (...)

