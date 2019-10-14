Energy Regulator: Romania Natural Gas Market To Be Fully Deregulated On April 1, 2021



Romania’s natural gas market will be completely deregulated on April 1, 2021 and the electricity market on July 1, 2021, and regulated prices will be eliminated including for household consumers, to make room for competition on the market, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vice-president of the country’s energy (...) Energy Regulator: Romania Natural Gas Market To Be Fully Deregulated On April 1, 2021.Romania’s natural gas market will be completely deregulated on April 1, 2021 and the electricity market on July 1, 2021, and regulated prices will be eliminated including for household consumers, to make room for competition on the market, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vice-president of the country’s energy (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]